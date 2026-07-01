England vs DR Congo: Who faces Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16? Prediction, head-to-head, and more

England will take on DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Three Lions will hope to keep their hopes of a first FIFA World Cup title in 60 years and are coming into the knockout stages after a largely successful group stage.
England began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a thrilling 4-2 win over their European rivals Croatia in Dallas, where Harry Kane scored a brace.
Their only blip so far was their second game against Ghana in Boston, which ended in a 0-0 draw. There were very few clear-cut chances, and England even struggled to break down a resilient Ghana defence.
Thomas Tuchel's side then wrapped up the group stage with a 2-0 win over Pana, to top Group L with seven points from three matches.
DR Congo, on the other hand, held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in Houston before losing to Colombia 1-0 in Guadalajara.
However, their breakthrough came in the game against Uzbekistan in Atlanta, where Newcastle United player Yoane Wissa scored a brace to help the African side clinch a 3-1 win. With four points from three matches, DR Congo qualified for the round of 32 as one of the top eight third-placed teams.
|Match
|Round of 32
|Date
|July 1 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|9:30 PM IST | 12 PM ET | 11 AM CT
|Stadium
|Atlanta Stadium, Georgia
|Referee
|Adham Makhadmeh
England and DR Congo have never met in international football, making this their first-ever meeting.
England has never lost to an African opponent at the FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have played nine matches against African nations at the showpiece tournament, winning five matches and drawing four.
DR Congo, on the other hand, has played just three matches against European sides in the FIFA World Cup and is yet to win a game. They have drawn one match and lost two against European nations.
Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Elliot Anderson have all had fitness concerns recently, but all three are expected to start against DR Congo. Harry Kane, as usual, will lead England's attacking line.
Captain Chancel Mbemba will marshal the team's defence, whereas Yoane Wissa, who has scored three goals so far, remains Congo's attacking threat.
According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, England has a 73.9% chance of winning against Congo.
Congo, on the other hand, only has a 11.3% chance of beating England. The chance of a draw is 14.8%, meaning there is only a small chance of the match going to extra time or a penalty shootout.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
England: Pickford; Spence, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.
DR Congo: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
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