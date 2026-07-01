England vs DR Congo: Who faces Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16? Prediction, head-to-head, and more

DR Congo will have their task cut out in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match against England, who are searching for their first title since 1966.

PN Vishnu
Published1 Jul 2026, 03:23 PM IST
England will be hoping to go one step closer in their hunt for their second FIFA World Cup title.
England will be hoping to go one step closer in their hunt for their second FIFA World Cup title. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

England will take on DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Three Lions will hope to keep their hopes of a first FIFA World Cup title in 60 years and are coming into the knockout stages after a largely successful group stage.

England began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a thrilling 4-2 win over their European rivals Croatia in Dallas, where Harry Kane scored a brace.

Their only blip so far was their second game against Ghana in Boston, which ended in a 0-0 draw. There were very few clear-cut chances, and England even struggled to break down a resilient Ghana defence.

Thomas Tuchel's side then wrapped up the group stage with a 2-0 win over Pana, to top Group L with seven points from three matches.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Who is Gilberto Mora, Mexico's teenage football sensation?

DR Congo, on the other hand, held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in Houston before losing to Colombia 1-0 in Guadalajara.

However, their breakthrough came in the game against Uzbekistan in Atlanta, where Newcastle United player Yoane Wissa scored a brace to help the African side clinch a 3-1 win. With four points from three matches, DR Congo qualified for the round of 32 as one of the top eight third-placed teams.

England vs DR Congo match details

MatchRound of 32
DateJuly 1 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time9:30 PM IST | 12 PM ET | 11 AM CT
StadiumAtlanta Stadium, Georgia
RefereeAdham Makhadmeh

England vs DR Congo head to head

England and DR Congo have never met in international football, making this their first-ever meeting.

England has never lost to an African opponent at the FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have played nine matches against African nations at the showpiece tournament, winning five matches and drawing four.

Also Read | FIFA WC: Ronald Koeman steps down as Netherlands coach after round of 32 exit

DR Congo, on the other hand, has played just three matches against European sides in the FIFA World Cup and is yet to win a game. They have drawn one match and lost two against European nations.

England vs DR Congo team news

  • England will be without defenders Reece James and Jarell Quanshah for the match against DR Congo due to injuries.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Elliot Anderson have all had fitness concerns recently, but all three are expected to start against DR Congo. Harry Kane, as usual, will lead England's attacking line.

  • DR Congo has no major injury concerns ahead of the all-important round of 32 clash against England.

Captain Chancel Mbemba will marshal the team's defence, whereas Yoane Wissa, who has scored three goals so far, remains Congo's attacking threat.

England vs DR Congo prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, England has a 73.9% chance of winning against Congo.

Congo, on the other hand, only has a 11.3% chance of beating England. The chance of a draw is 14.8%, meaning there is only a small chance of the match going to extra time or a penalty shootout.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on 30 June: Norway, France into round of 16

Where to watch England vs DR Congo on live TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

England vs DR Congo possible starting lineups

England: Pickford; Spence, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

DR Congo: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu

Fifa World Cup 2026
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HomeSportsFootball NewsEngland vs DR Congo: Who faces Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16? Prediction, head-to-head, and more
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