England vs DR Congo: Who faces Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16? Prediction, head-to-head, and more

England will take on DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Three Lions will hope to keep their hopes of a first FIFA World Cup title in 60 years and are coming into the knockout stages after a largely successful group stage.

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England began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a thrilling 4-2 win over their European rivals Croatia in Dallas, where Harry Kane scored a brace.

Their only blip so far was their second game against Ghana in Boston, which ended in a 0-0 draw. There were very few clear-cut chances, and England even struggled to break down a resilient Ghana defence.

Thomas Tuchel's side then wrapped up the group stage with a 2-0 win over Pana, to top Group L with seven points from three matches.

DR Congo, on the other hand, held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in Houston before losing to Colombia 1-0 in Guadalajara.

However, their breakthrough came in the game against Uzbekistan in Atlanta, where Newcastle United player Yoane Wissa scored a brace to help the African side clinch a 3-1 win. With four points from three matches, DR Congo qualified for the round of 32 as one of the top eight third-placed teams.

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England vs DR Congo match details

Match Round of 32 Date July 1 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 9:30 PM IST | 12 PM ET | 11 AM CT Stadium Atlanta Stadium, Georgia Referee Adham Makhadmeh

England vs DR Congo head to head England and DR Congo have never met in international football, making this their first-ever meeting.

England has never lost to an African opponent at the FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have played nine matches against African nations at the showpiece tournament, winning five matches and drawing four.

Also Read | FIFA WC: Ronald Koeman steps down as Netherlands coach after round of 32 exit

DR Congo, on the other hand, has played just three matches against European sides in the FIFA World Cup and is yet to win a game. They have drawn one match and lost two against European nations.

England vs DR Congo team news England will be without defenders Reece James and Jarell Quanshah for the match against DR Congo due to injuries. Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Elliot Anderson have all had fitness concerns recently, but all three are expected to start against DR Congo. Harry Kane, as usual, will lead England's attacking line.

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DR Congo has no major injury concerns ahead of the all-important round of 32 clash against England. Captain Chancel Mbemba will marshal the team's defence, whereas Yoane Wissa, who has scored three goals so far, remains Congo's attacking threat.

England vs DR Congo prediction According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, England has a 73.9% chance of winning against Congo.

Congo, on the other hand, only has a 11.3% chance of beating England. The chance of a draw is 14.8%, meaning there is only a small chance of the match going to extra time or a penalty shootout.

Where to watch England vs DR Congo on live TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

England vs DR Congo possible starting lineups England: Pickford; Spence, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

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DR Congo: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu