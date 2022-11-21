England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: England thrash Iran 6-2 in Group B opener

The English player did not stop at this and kept on with the aggressive approach. Jack Grealish scored the 6th goal for England, as he chose to simply tuck the ball into the net, making it 6-1 for the team in the 90th minute. This is his first goal of the match. Even after 10 minutes added to the match, Iran could not save itself from a thrashing defeat by England.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}