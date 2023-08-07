England vs Nigeria, Australia vs Denmark: Women’s World Cup matches today; when and how to watch2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Two Women's World Cup matches on August 7: England vs Nigeria and Australia vs Denmark will take place.
There are two matches to be played on August 7. Let’s have a look at both of them.
England are coming to the Round of 16 with a spotless record in the group stages. They won all three matches in the first stage, a feat shared with only two other teams: Japan and Sweden. Nigeria, on the contrary, won just one of the three matches in the group stages. They are, however, yet to suffer a loss as the other two matches ended in a draw.
England will be riding high in spirits after their emphatic 6-1 victory against China in their last match. Nigeria’s last match against Ireland ended in a draw.
Interestingly, in head-to-head encounters, it is Nigeria that boasts a superior record over England, one of the favourites this time. Their most recent clash occurred in April 2004, with Nigeria securing an impressive 3-0 victory. Prior to that, in July 2002, Nigeria emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over England.
Australia lost to Nigeria 2-3 in the group stages. However, they managed to win the other two and ended the first round as the Group B toppers. This was the first time they achieved such a feat. Denmark, too, won two matches in the group stages while succumbing to England 0-1.
Australia's remarkable form in the Women's World Cup continues, with an impressive record of 11 victories in their last 13 games. In an outstanding display of defensive prowess, they have managed to maintain a clean sheet in eight of those matches.
On the other hand, Denmark's return to the Women's World Cup has been nothing short of historic. After a long absence since 2007, they have made a triumphant comeback to the tournament. They have not only qualified for the knockout round but also achieved this feat for the first time since 1995.
As Australia and Denmark prepare to clash in the Round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup 2023, it marks their fifth encounter, with the last one taking place in 1995. Denmark emerged victorious in three of their previous encounters, suffering only one defeat.
The England vs Nigeria match will be held on August 7 at 1 PM (India time) while the Australia vs Denmark match will take place on the same day at 4 PM.
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.
