England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs to stay open till final whistle even if Miami heat delays kick-off

English and Welsh pubs will stay open so fans can see every minute of England’s FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Norway, even if extreme heat forces a late start.

The government has given a clear green light. Licensing hours now run until 30 minutes after the final whistle. Kick-off is set for 22:00 BST (18:00 local time) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Earlier rules already allowed venues to stay open until 02:00 BST, but this new blanket extension covers any weather delay and needs no extra applications.

Why the extra time matters Policing Minister Sarah Jones said: “England fans deserve the chance to watch every minute of the quarter-final together, and that is exactly what our extension guarantees. After the weather delay we saw before the Mexico game, we want to give fans and venues complete certainty that no-one will miss a moment of the action.”

The change comes after chaos at England’s last-16 match against Mexico on 2nd July. Storms and lightning at the Azteca Stadium pushed kick-off back by a full hour. FIFA first planned to start early, then reversed the decision, leaving fans and landlords confused until the last minute.

Jones hopes pubs and bars will be “packed” for the Norway game as England “hopefully move one step closer to bringing football home”. The Home Office confirmed on Saturday that the same 30-minute rule will cover every remaining England match, including a possible final. No pub has to fill in forms; the extension applies automatically across England and Wales.

World Cup licensing was already stretched. Games starting between 17:00 and 21:00 could stay open until 01:00. Matches between 21:00 and 22:00 could go to 02:00. The Home Secretary can grant these special hours for events of “exceptional international, national or local significance”.

Heat warning for Miami tonight Heat is the biggest threat to an on-time start. Miami sits under a National Weather Service heat advisory from 11:00 to 19:00 local time. Notably, daytime temperatures are expected to peak at a scorching 33C (91.4F), but the impact of high humidity levels means that it will feel much more like it is 43C out there. Storm chances at kick-off sit at 20–30%. Lightning within eight miles of the stadium means an automatic 30-minute delay.