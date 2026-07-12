England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs to stay open till final whistle even if Miami heat delays kick-off

English and Welsh pubs will stay open so fans can see every minute of England’s FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Norway, even if extreme heat forces a late start.

The government has given a clear green light. Licensing hours now run until 30 minutes after the final whistle. Kick-off is set for 22:00 BST (18:00 local time) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Earlier rules already allowed venues to stay open until 02:00 BST, but this new blanket extension covers any weather delay and needs no extra applications.

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Why the extra time matters Policing Minister Sarah Jones said: “England fans deserve the chance to watch every minute of the quarter-final together, and that is exactly what our extension guarantees. After the weather delay we saw before the Mexico game, we want to give fans and venues complete certainty that no-one will miss a moment of the action.”

The change comes after chaos at England’s last-16 match against Mexico on 2nd July. Storms and lightning at the Azteca Stadium pushed kick-off back by a full hour. FIFA first planned to start early, then reversed the decision, leaving fans and landlords confused until the last minute.

Jones hopes pubs and bars will be “packed” for the Norway game as England “hopefully move one step closer to bringing football home”. The Home Office confirmed on Saturday that the same 30-minute rule will cover every remaining England match, including a possible final. No pub has to fill in forms; the extension applies automatically across England and Wales.

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World Cup licensing was already stretched. Games starting between 17:00 and 21:00 could stay open until 01:00. Matches between 21:00 and 22:00 could go to 02:00. The Home Secretary can grant these special hours for events of “exceptional international, national or local significance”.

Heat warning for Miami tonight Heat is the biggest threat to an on-time start. Miami sits under a National Weather Service heat advisory from 11:00 to 19:00 local time. Notably, daytime temperatures are expected to peak at a scorching 33C (91.4F), but the impact of high humidity levels means that it will feel much more like it is 43C out there. Storm chances at kick-off sit at 20–30%. Lightning within eight miles of the stadium means an automatic 30-minute delay.

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FIFA measures heat with Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT). Players’ union Fifpro says games should be delayed or postponed if WBGT goes above 28C. Current forecasts show Miami’s wet bulb reading at 27C, so the match is still expected to go ahead. Hydration breaks are already mandatory halfway through each half.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.