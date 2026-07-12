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England vs Norway match score today: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal headlined by Jude Bellingham?

Jude Bellingham scored twice as England defeated Norway to make a place in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. England will either face Argentina or Switzerland in the last 4.

AP
Updated12 Jul 2026, 05:40 AM IST
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England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after they beat Norway to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals.
England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after they beat Norway to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals.(REUTERS)
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Jude Bellingham scored in the third minute of extra time to lift England past Norway 2-1 and into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals for the first time since 2018. Bellingham's goal was his second of the game — he also had an equalizer late in the first half.

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The Real Madrid star is now tied with England teammate Harry Kane with six goals in this tournament, behind the eight of France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi. He scored twice in the round of 16 as England beat co-host Mexico.

Also Read | Kane vs Haaland: Who's better? England captain plays down rivalry at WC

England, winner of the 1966 World Cup and facing pressure to return to the title match, is now one win away from getting there. The Three Lions will face either Argentina or Switzerland, who were set to play o Sunday morning (IST) in Kansas City, Missouri.

Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 36th minute for Norway, a squad that reached its first quarterfinals and took the internet by storm with its “Viking row” and the charisma of 6-foot-5 striker Erling Haaland.

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Haaland — the Manchester City star who had seven goals in this tournament — was held without a goal for the first time in the World Cup. He was subbed out for Jorgen Strand Larsen in the second half of extra time.

Torbjørn Heggem goal disallowed

Norway nearly went ahead 2-1 in the 56th minute when Torbjørn Heggem put a rebound past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after a corner kick. Following a video review, the goal was disallowed because of a foul by Haaland in the box. Haaland was also denied by Pickford on a point-blank header.

Also Read | Kane vs Haaland: Who's better? England captain plays down rivalry at WC

Schjelderup, making just his second start of the tournament, fired a shot that caromed off the right post and into the net to stun an England team that had dominated possession to that point. Bellingham’s equalizer from close range elicited a roar from that crowd that included Mick Jagger and England great David Beckham.

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Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Jude Bellingham embrace after the match,

Schjelderup, who set up both of Haaland’s goals in Norway’s round of 16 win over Brazil, celebrated by stretching his arms wide and looking at the crowd as his teammates lifted him onto their shoulders. Meanwhile, Kane sat near midfield, grabbing his leg and looking toward the officials. No foul was called.

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Moments before Bellingham evened the score, a Norway goal kick resulted in the ball appearing to make contact with an aerial camera cable before landing at the feet of England’s Elliot Anderson. The ball was eventually played to Bellingham, who beat Ørjan Nyland with a low shot to the far post.

Also Read | Norway and England players observe a minute’s silence for Jayden Adams

By rule, if the ball had been noticed hitting the cable, play would have stopped and a drop ball would have been utilized to determine possession. There was a brief moment of silence before the match in honor of Jayden Adams, the 25-year-old midfielder for South Africa whose death was announced earlier Saturday.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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