FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal prediction, time, live-streaming details

Teams

England

As England face the African champions, things won’t be easy. They won the tournament only once in 1966. Since then, they have not managed to even reach the finals, which is odd for a prominent team like England. They finished fourth at FIFA 2018 in Russia, having been beaten to Croatia in the semis and to Belgium in the third-position match. This time, however, they are riding strong on scoring prowess. Scoring six goals against Iran and three against Wales were not easy even though a goalless draw against the USA was a little disappointing for the fans.