Home / Sports / Football News /  FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal prediction, time, live-streaming details

2 min read . 05:35 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
England's forward #20 Phil Foden (R) celebrates with England's midfielder #22 Jude Bellingham (C) and England's midfielder #04 Declan Rice (L) after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

FIFA World Cup 2022: The England vs Senegal match will be between two teams that have played impressively in the group stages.

England and Senegal, two teams who have shown intent in scoring in the group stage, will square off in the Round of 16. This is anticipated to be one of the most interesting ones to watch in the knockout stages as the Three Lions face off against the Lions of Teranga.

Overview

England scored nine goals in three matches in the group stage, showing great quality to score. Six out of their nine goals came against Iran and three against Wales. The England vs USA match ended in a goalless draw. Senegal triumphed against Qatar and Ecuador after the opening match of the campaign against the Netherlands 0-2.

Teams

England

As England face the African champions, things won’t be easy. They won the tournament only once in 1966. Since then, they have not managed to even reach the finals, which is odd for a prominent team like England. They finished fourth at FIFA 2018 in Russia, having been beaten to Croatia in the semis and to Belgium in the third-position match. This time, however, they are riding strong on scoring prowess. Scoring six goals against Iran and three against Wales were not easy even though a goalless draw against the USA was a little disappointing for the fans.

Senegal

Senegal will be aware that, if they defeat England, it would be their first time to win three games in a single world cup. This is their third appearance in a world cup, and they look impressive this time. They do not depend on any particular player as five of them have scored in this tournament so far. Their 2-1 victory against Ecuador was especially impressive. They will prepare to shock many as they lock horns with the European squad.

Head-to-Head

Since England and Senegal have never met before, both teams will be motivated to start their rivalry strong. England have won two out of their last three matches whereas Senegal have won three out of their last five.

Key Players

Watch out for Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice from England while Ismaila Sarr will impress for the Lions of Teranga.

Date, Time & Venue

The England vs Senegal match will be played on December 5 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Live-streaming Details

The England vs Senegal match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Expect an upset. Senegal will overwhelm England with a 2-1 victory.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
