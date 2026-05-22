England's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: Coach Thomas Tuchel names final 26-man list; check who's in & who misses the bus

Midfielder Cole Palmer and Phil Foden were among the surprise omissions as head coach Thomas Tuchel named his final 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. Having finished in the semifinals and quarterfinals in 2018 and 2022 editions respectively under Gareth Southgate, England hired former Chelsea boss Tuchel to end their 60-year wait for a FIFA World Cup - the last time they won it was in 1966.

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Along with Foden and Palmer, Real Madrid's Trent Alexander Arnold and Manchester United's Harry Maguire were the surprise absentees. However, Tuchel's selection of Saudi-based Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney surprised many.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 complete squads: Full list of players announced so far

Having managed clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, the German took a few bold decisions that will be judged if England fall short of glory in the coming weeks. Notably, Palmer and Foden played a major role in England's run to the final of Euro 2024.

Having said that, Chelsea playmaker Palmer and Manchester City's Foden have paid the price for poor seasons with their clubs. Ollie Watkins, who helped Aston Villa win the Europa League on Wednesday, has been included. Toney was rewarded for his 32 goals in 32 games in Saudi Pro League.

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Toney made an impact off the bench at the Euros two years ago, but has played only two minutes of international football since after moving to Saudi Arabia in 2024. Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin were also overlooked despite being two of the highest-scoring Englishmen in the Premier League this season.

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Veteran Brentford midfielder and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been included at the expense of Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton. Drawn in Group L, England kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17, before playing Ghana on June 23 and Panama four days later.

Also Read | DR Congo cancels training camp in Kinshasa due to Ebola ahead of FIFA WC 2026

What Thomas Tuchel said about the squad? Tuchel said telling players they would not be on the plane to the United States had been tough. "It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult and like even in the phone calls I felt the emotion," he said.

“So I called all players that were with us in camp at least one time, I called them, I wanted to show at least the appreciation and the respect for what they have done.” Tuchel said he could not wait to be on the plane and “be a coach” at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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"Now I'm feeling in between relieved and excited and ready to go because once you get the energy back and once you see the excitement of the players that you chose and then once the decisions are made it gives you a certain edge, it gives clarity," he added.

Harry Maguire's statement Earlier, 24 hours before the squad was announced, Manchester United defender Maguire said on Thursday he was shocked at his exclusion. "I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

“I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players, all the best this summer,” he had said on a post on social media.

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Maguire's Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw has also been overlooked. Tuchel has taken a risk on centre-back John Stones despite his lack of involvement at Manchester City during an injury-hit season.

England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Goalkeepers — Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

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Defenders — Djed Spence, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Reece James, Nico O’Reilly, Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Dan Burn

Midfielders — Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson

Forwards — Harry Kane (c), Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in