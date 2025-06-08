England booed off in Barcelona even after a Harry Kane goal, here's why

England would have received an early embarrassment, if not for Harry Kane. Kane managed to score his 72nd international goal against much lower-ranked Andorra and helped England land an otherwise ugly 1-0 win in the World Cup qualifying rounds. This marked a shaky start to the World Cup campaign, but it was great news for other teams like Austria and the Netherlands, who also started their FIFA WC journey with wins on Saturday.

England side booed off in Barcelona Even after the win, Thomas Tuchel's side was booed off in Barcelona after failing to impress the viewers, after almost tying with a team ranked 173rd in the world. However, on the plus side, Tuchel, after this game, becomes the first England manager to win the first three competitive games without conceding a goal, according to an AFP report.

"I'm not happy with the performance. We completely lost the momentum and couldn't get it back. We ended up in a place that was not good enough in terms of urgency," Tuchel was quoted as saying after the game.

"We can just admit it that it's not what we expect from us. I was most worried in the last 20 minutes because I didn't like the attitude we ended the game with. I didn't like the lack of urgency. It did not match the occasion. It is still a World Cup qualifier," Tuchel continued, as per an AFP report.

