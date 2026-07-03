England’s secret altitude weapon? Why Harry Kane and Co are allowed to use Viagra before Mexico match

In an attempt to combat the high-altitude problems against Mexico in their Round of 16 clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, the England players have been allowed to use Viagra. One of the favourites to go deep into the tournament, England survived a scare against DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash when Brian Cipenga's seventh-minute strike put them on the back foot.

Advertisement

However, it was a Harry Kane brace that helped England come from behind to earn a ticket to the last 16.

The decision to allow Viagra for players was reported by The Sun, as England prepare themselves for a place in the quarterfinals. Ahead of their clash against Mexico, England head coach Thomas Tuchel has already stressed the harsh altitude conditions at the Mexico City stadium.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Julian Nagelsmann quits as Germany coach after round of 32 exit

So far, England have played all their four games in the United States, winning three and drawing once. Their next match against Mexico will be played at the Mexico City stadium, situated at an elevation of 2,200 m (7,220 feet) above sea level. While Mexico are used to such conditions, it will be tough for former champions, whose only and last title came in 1966.

Advertisement

The toughest challenge for the England players would be to control the ball, which is expected to fly further, and also the bounce at such an elevation.

How will Viagra help England players? Viagra is best known for treating erectile dysfunction. But according The Sun, a deeper medical study reveals that it widens the blood vessels in the lungs, thus helping oxygen to be pumped around the system and keep the blood pressure in control, which is needed at higher altitudes, in places where there is less oxygen in the air.

The use of Viagra will help players counter fatigue that occurs while playing at a higher altitude, allowing widened blood vessels in the lungs to counteract dizziness. Won't the players have an erection? No. The footballers are likely to reap the benefits of endurance and cardiovascular activities unless they find themselves sexually stimulated during the game.

Advertisement

Is Viagra on WADA list of banned substances? The usage of Viagra won't put England footballers in trouble as it is not on the 2026 list of prohibited substances published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) from the start of January. This is not the first time Viagra will be used in a football match to combat high-altitude problems.

Back in 2019, Argentina's domestic football side Union de Santa Fe used Viagra to combat the high-altitude problems when they faced Independiente del Valle in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito, reported by ESPN. The match was played at the Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, which is situated at 2,850 metres above sea level.

Mexican President's message to fans Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged fans to avoid heavy drinking and steer clear of packed gathering spots if the national team beat England on Sunday in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash.

Advertisement

Sheinbaum's message to the fans came after celebrations following Mexico's last victory left at least four people dead in the capital. The deaths occurred near Mexico City's central Paseo de la Reforma, where about one million people gathered to celebrate Mexico's 2-0 win over Ecuador.

"We must avoid alcohol abuse, because whenever there is excessive drinking at these kinds of celebrations, problems can arise, including more violence linked to alcohol," Sheinbaum said at her regular morning press conference.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in