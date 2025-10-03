England's squad against Latvia & Wales announced: Thomas Tuchel leaves out Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden

Thomas Tuchel has left out big stars Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish in a surprise omission from England's football squads against Wales and Latvia later this month. The Three Lions are scheduled to play Wales in an international friendly on October 10 the Wembley Stadium before heading to Riga to play their European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on October 15.
Bellingham, who returned to from a shoulder injury, made just one start for Real Madrid, something that might have played on Tuchel's minds while naming the 24-member squad. Bellingham was also named the England's player of the year earlier this week.
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford
Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025