England's squad against Latvia & Wales announced: Thomas Tuchel leaves out Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Oct 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Jude Bellingham, who plays for Real Madrid in La Liga, has been omitted from the England's squads against Wales and Latvia.
Thomas Tuchel has left out big stars Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish in a surprise omission from England's football squads against Wales and Latvia later this month. The Three Lions are scheduled to play Wales in an international friendly on October 10 the Wembley Stadium before heading to Riga to play their European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on October 15.

Bellingham, who returned to from a shoulder injury, made just one start for Real Madrid, something that might have played on Tuchel's minds while naming the 24-member squad. Bellingham was also named the England's player of the year earlier this week.

England's full squad for Latvia and Wales

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins

 
 
Sports
