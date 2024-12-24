Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim expressed frustration over the club's ongoing struggles but remains confident in his ability to resolve the issues.

As United prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, they look to recover from back-to-back defeats. Amorim, who took charge last month with the team sitting 14th in the Premier League, has overseen two wins, three losses, and one draw in his six league games.

Heading into Christmas Day, the team will be in 13th place, their lowest position on December 25th since 1986 when they were 15th under Alex Ferguson’s early tenure.

Amorim acknowledged the club’s struggles, calling this period one of the lowest points in its history but stressed the importance of facing these challenges head-on. "This is maybe one of the lowest moments in our club. We have to face it and be strong," he said.

When asked about the club’s lack of substantial progress, the Portuguese manager responded: "If I knew, I would solve all the problems of this club, even this (leaky ceiling).

"I know what I am going to do. That is so clear for me. I will not say I am feeling relaxed because I am really frustrated. It is a very difficult moment but we will solve problems step by step and find answers for everything.

"We are privileged (in England) we can play on Boxing Day to give some happiness to the fans and we want so bad to win it."

Amorim emphasized his focus on the next match, stating, “I just want to win. I don't care about Christmas. We need to win the next game; that’s all that matters.”

The manager also confirmed that defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelof remain sidelined and assured that he would adjust the squad to avoid further injuries. "This is not about rotation for the future; it’s about avoiding injuries," he explained.

Addressing long-term goals, Amorim said, “We are focused on the bigger picture, but injuries are a major concern.”

Amorim calls responsibility from star players In recent games, Amorim has dropped Marcus Rashford from the squad and questioned the decisions made around the striker after his comments about seeking a "new challenge." Reflecting on the situation, he stated, “Some players have a big responsibility here. If you have big talent, you need big performances, responsibility, and engagement to push the team forward.”