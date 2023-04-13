English Premier League clubs on 13 April have agreed to cease allowing betting companies as main shirt sponsors, reported goal.com.
Though the move has been welcomed by the campaigners, but it may draw focus on other forms of gambling sponsorship within the sport.
"Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising," goal.com quoted the statement by the Premier League.
"The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation. The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship. To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season," it added.
As per the report, on the issue, the Premier League is most likely to take a proactive step in voluntarily getting ahead on the issue. However, experst believe the focus is most likely to switch to other areas where betting advertising feature heavily, including pitchside advertising and TV broadcasts of games.
