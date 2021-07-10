{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pubs in England are expected to sell 13 million pints during the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship on Sunday, the Guardian reported, citing industry data.

With bars operating at 50% to 60% of normal capacity because of social distancing rules, sales will be far lower than they might otherwise have been, the Guardian said.

Almost 17 million pints would likely have been sold without Covid-related restrictions, it said, citing figures from the British Beer and Pub Association.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.