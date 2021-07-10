Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Football News >English pubs hope to sell 13 million pints of beer during Euro 2020 final: Report

English pubs hope to sell 13 million pints of beer during Euro 2020 final: Report

Premium
Almost 17 million pints would likely have been sold without Covid-related restrictions, it said, citing figures from the British Beer and Pub Association.
1 min read . 04:02 PM IST Bloomberg

  • While the tournament has bolstered revenues in the hospitality sector, the revival from last year’s Covid-hit slump isn’t enough to shore up the beleaguered industry

Pubs in England are expected to sell 13 million pints during the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship on Sunday, the Guardian reported, citing industry data.

Pubs in England are expected to sell 13 million pints during the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship on Sunday, the Guardian reported, citing industry data.

While the tournament has bolstered revenues in the hospitality sector, the revival from last year’s Covid-hit slump isn’t enough to shore up the beleaguered industry, the newspaper said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

While the tournament has bolstered revenues in the hospitality sector, the revival from last year’s Covid-hit slump isn’t enough to shore up the beleaguered industry, the newspaper said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With bars operating at 50% to 60% of normal capacity because of social distancing rules, sales will be far lower than they might otherwise have been, the Guardian said.

Almost 17 million pints would likely have been sold without Covid-related restrictions, it said, citing figures from the British Beer and Pub Association.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!