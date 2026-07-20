Enzo Fernandez sent off during Spain vs Argentina; Full list of players to get red cards in a FIFA World Cup final

Enzo Fernandez became the third Argentinean and sixth overall to be sent off in a final match of a FIFA World Cup on Monday at the MetLife Stadium. The incident took place on the third minute of stoppage time when the trailing leg of Fernandez caught Spain's Pau Cubarsi as the 19-year-old went flying. Having already on a yellow card, the referee showed a second yellow card to Fernandez which resulted in a red card.
Fernandez thus became the third Argentinean after Pedro Monzon and Gustavo Dezotti to be shown red cards in the final of a World Cup. Both Monzon and Dezotti got red cards against West Germany in the 1990 edition. In fact, Monzon was the first player in history to be sent off in a World Cup summit clash.
Before Fernandez, Dutch John Heitinga was shown the red card during the 2010 World Cup final against Spain at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.
|Player
|World Cup edition
|Opponent
|Pedro Monzón (Argentina)
|1990
|West Germany
|Gustavo Dezotti (Argentina)
|1990
|West Germany
|Marcel Desailly (France)
|1998
|Brazil
|Zinedine Zidane (France)
|2006
|Italy
|John Heitinga (Netherlands)
|2010
|Spain
|Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)
|2026
|Spain
More to follow…