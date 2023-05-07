EPL 2023: Gundogan brace takes Manchester City 4 points clear at top

EPL 2023: Gundogan brace takes Manchester City 4 points clear at top3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 12:46 AM IST
With four games left, City have 82 points to Arsenal's 78, and if the Gunners lose to Newcastle on Sunday, City will be the overwhelming favourites to lock in a third consecutive title.
Hard-charging Manchester City went four points clear of Arsenal at the top the Premier League on Saturday, beating Leeds United 2-1 with a pair of near-identical goals from Ilkay Gundogan, stretching their winning league run to 10 games.
