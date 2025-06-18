EPL fixtures: Check complete schedule for English Premier League 2025–26; new teams, start and end date, and more

English Premier League (EPL) 2025–26 fixtures are out, and fans are already buzzing. Liverpool, under Arne Slot, will look to defend their 20th league title.

Arsenal will look to break the jinx and finally win after finishing second three years in a row. Manchester City, with Kevin De Bruyne gone, may not be as strong. But, they’ll aim to bounce back.

Chelsea and Manchester City will play in the Club World Cup. Fans will be eager to see if that will boost or exhaust them. Tottenham start fresh with new manager Thomas Frank.

Other teams like Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest also eye the top four. Premier League 2025–26 promises big drama and surprises with fierce competition ahead.

For Premier League 2025–26, Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland are the new teams. Leeds and Burnley came up directly from the Championship. Sunderland won the play-off final against Sheffield United.

These three teams replace Southampton, Leicester, and Ipswich, which were delisted from the Premier League after the 2024-25 season.

The EPL 2025-26 season will end on May 24, 2026. This timing ensures the league finishes just over two weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting on June 11.

EPL 2025–26 opening weekend fixtures Friday, August 15, 8 PM (UK time), 12:30 AM (India time, Saturday)

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Saturday, August 16, 12:30 PM (UK time), 5:00 PM (India time)

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle

Saturday, August 16, 3 PM (UK time), 7:30 PM (India time)

Brighton vs. Fulham

Saturday, August 16, 3 PM (UK time), 7:30 PM (India time)

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford

Saturday, August 16, 3 PM (UK time), 7:30 PM (India time)

Sunderland vs. West Ham

Saturday, August 16, 3 PM (UK time), 7:30 PM (India time)

Tottenham vs. Burnley

Saturday, August 16, 5:30 PM (UK time), 10:00 PM (India time)

Wolves vs. Manchester City

Sunday, August 17, 2 PM (UK time), 6:30 PM (India time)

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Sunday, August 17, 4:30 PM (UK time), 9:00 PM (India time)

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Monday, August 18, 8 PM (UK time), 12:30 AM (India time, Tuesday)

Leeds United vs. Everton