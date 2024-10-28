Erik ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford comes to an end, Manchester United name club legend as interim manager

Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United won Carabao Cup in 2023 and FA Cup in 2024.

Published28 Oct 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Manchester United sacked manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after the Red Devils won just three out of their nine opening games in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). The 20-time winners are currently languishing at the 14th place in the EPL 2024-25. Ten Hag, who was hired in 2022, paid the price for not being able to lift the team’s performances as they lost four games out of nine.

Manchester United’s 1-2 loss against West Ham on Sunday was Ten Hag’s last game in charge. “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” Manchester United said in a statement.

Under Ten Hag, Manchester United won two domestic trophies - Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. Club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of Manchester United on an interim basis while a search for a permanent head coach is on.

In the previous EPL season, Manchester United finished eighth, which was their lowest in Premier League history. With a torrid start to this season, Manchester United have nothing but to fight for a top five finish and are already in danger of missing out on a Champions League qualification.

Van Nistelrooy's records at Manchester United

Van Nistelrooy, who played for Manchester United from 2001 to 2006, scored 95 goals during his stay at Old Trafford before shifting to Real Madrid where had a fruitful four-year stay. The 48-year-old started his coaching career in his native Netherlands and took over the reins of PSV Eindhoven in 2022. He guided the side to Dutch Cup triumph before putting his papers down in 2023. 

Van Nistelrooy scored 35 goals in 70 international matches for Netherlands and won the English Premier League once with Manchester United. He lifted the La Liga twice with Real Madrid.

 

 

 

