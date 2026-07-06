Erling Haaland beats Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo to enter elite club, rewrites FIFA World Cup history in Brazil vs Norway

Norway's Erling Haaland has rewritten FIFA World Cup history with his remarkable goalscoring run. His brace against Brazil took his tally to 7 goals in 4 appearances in his FIFA World Cup debut.

He is the first player to achieve this since Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970. Muller scored 8 goals across his first 4 World Cup matches.

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Haaland is also the 4th player to score 4 match-winning goals in a single World Cup edition. Grzegorz Lato achieved 5 in 1974 and Salvatore Schillaci 5 in 1990. Muller also scored 4 match-winning goals in 1970.

His World Cup journey started against Iraq. In the 29th minute, he muscled through the penalty area to convert an Antonio Nusa cross in trademark fashion. He doubled his tally shortly after, capitalising on a goalkeeping error following high pressing.

Against Brazil, Haaland contested 4 aerial duels and won every single one. He has won 14 of his 18 aerial duels across the entire tournament. This is the best aerial duel success rate of any striker contesting more than 15 duels at a World Cup since 1966.

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To contextualise his extraordinary start, consider how other legends started their FIFA World Cup journey. Lionel Messi, aged 18, scored just 1 goal on his World Cup debut in 2006.

In the same year, Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut. CR7 scored 1 goal that year.

Kylian Mbappe scored 4 goals on his debut tournament in Russia in 2018. France won the trophy that year. Haaland's 7 goals in 4 appearances comprehensively eclipses those iconic debuts.

Social Media Reaction Fans reacted to Haaland’s achievement after the Brazil vs Norway match. They took to social media to express themselves.

“People wondered if he could do it on the biggest international stage. 4 games later, he’s knocked out Brazil and equalled a 56-year-old record. Golden Boot incoming,” wrote one of them.

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“Numbers don’t lie and everywhere he goes he backs himself up as the best “tap in merchant” they’ll ever see!” wrote another fan.

Another fan commented, “Matching numbers that haven't been touched since Gerd Müller in 1970 is absolutely absurd. Erling Haaland is casually rewriting modern World Cup history in his very first tournament. Inevitable.”

“The scary part is he is still writing his World Cup story. If he keeps this pace, more historic records are going to fall,” came from another.

Some are now calling him “The man of the moment” while others name him “The goal machine himself”.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.