Erling Haaland fires back at England legend Wayne Rooney's playful jibe: 'I expect you to go out...'

Erling Haaland has turned Wayne Rooney’s playful jibe into one of the important talking points of the FIFA World Cup 2026. After the former England captain said he would row down the River Mersey if Norway reached the quarter-finals, Haaland delivered the perfect reply.
The Manchester City striker scored both goals in Norway’s 2-1 shock win over Brazil in the round of 16. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal agme against England in Miami, Haaland said: “That’s all I want to see now. Wayne Rooney, I expect you to go out on a rowing trip.”
Wayne Rooney made the light-hearted bet last week while analysing Norway’s chances. What was meant as friendly banter has now become extra fuel for the Norwegian team. Erling Haaland's sharp response has fans smiling and social media buzzing as the two nations prepare to meet in the last eight.
Norway have already written one of the feel-good stories of the tournament. Their 2-1 victory over five-time champions Brazil was packed with character and clinical finishing from Erling Haaland, who now has seven goals at the World Cup. The team looks organised, confident and dangerous on the counter-attack.
England are favourites and have shown strong form under Thomas Tuchel, but they know this will not be easy. Harry Kane leads the attack with his usual threat, while Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka bring pace and creativity. Any defensive lapse could be punished by Haaland’s speed and finishing power. A place in the semi-finals is the prize.
The match will kick off at 5 PM ET on Saturday, 11 July, at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.
Norway: Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigard, David Moller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Odegaard; Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth.
England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.
Norway will sit deep and look to spring Erling Haaland on the break, with Odegaard pulling the strings in midfield. England will control possession and try to stretch the pitch through their wide players and creative stars. Both sides have the quality to score and the game promises end-to-end action. Either way, this quarter-final has all the ingredients of a classic.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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