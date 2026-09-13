Erling Haaland’s VAR goal gives 10-man Manchester City derby win at Old Trafford

Erling Haaland settled the first Manchester derby of the Enzo Maresca era with a 60th-minute finish that survived a long VAR check, as 10-man Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 13).

City arrived unbeaten after three Premier League games. They left with nine points from four matches and a result that will live in the arguments for weeks. United, now on four points, hit the woodwork twice and still could not break a side that spent more than an hour a man down.

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Phil Foden red card turns the derby on its head The contest was still scoreless when Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute for violent conduct. On the floor after a challenge, the England midfielder kicked out at Bruno Fernandes’ stomach. Referee Michael Oliver showed a straight red.

Manchester United suddenly had the extra man in a packed Theatre of Dreams. Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both struck the post either side of half-time, and Matheus Cunha dragged a long-range shot wide. City, though, did not fold. Maresca had said before kick-off: “What’s the key on derby day? Probably to keep the emotion away, but that’s not easy. Embrace the chaos – it’s a derby, it’s nice – and try to play our game.” His players did exactly that.

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At the interval, Maresca replaced Rayan Cherki with Iliman Ndiaye and asked the 10 men to stay compact. United kept the ball; they finished with 54 percent possession, but clear chances stayed scarce.

Also Read | Manchester City replace Pep Guardiola with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Erling Haaland finish stands after lengthy offside review Just after the hour, Josko Gvardiol’s cross was deflected across the six-yard box. Erling Haaland, arriving at the back post, smashed a left-footed shot high into the centre of the net. The flag went up for offside. Old Trafford celebrated the let-off. Then the wait began.

VAR official Matt Donohue took several minutes. The conclusion: Haaland was fractionally onside because Patrick Dorgu’s outstretched foot played him on. Enzo Fernandez, who had flung himself into a diving header, was offside but never touched the ball and was judged not to have affected play. The goal stood. Manchester United 0-1 Manchester City.

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Harry Maguire later complained to Oliver that the check alone had lasted three minutes. When five minutes of added time were shown, the United captain held up three fingers in protest. Diogo Dalot’s late crosses sailed over everyone. Joshua Zirkzee, on from the bench, could not find a teammate. Benjamin Sesko had replaced Youri Tielemans around the 67th minute, but the equaliser never came.

Manchester City stay perfect; Man United stall at four points This was Maresca’s first Manchester derby as City head coach and a first league meeting with Michael Carrick’s United. Before the game, the Italian had praised his opposite number: “I think he is doing a fantastic job since last season. He took over in a complicated, difficult situation. They finish very well.” Carrick’s side had the numbers after Foden’s dismissal and still lost.

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City’s summer rebuild: Donnarumma, Guehi, Fernandez, Nunes, Semenyo and others now have a derby win on the board. Haaland, quiet for long spells, needed one touch in the right place. United must find a cutting edge quickly. Four games into the season, the gap to the top already looks uncomfortable.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.