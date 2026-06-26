Why Erling Haaland is benched for Norway vs France in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash; check details

Norway striker Erling Haaland will start on the substitutes’ bench when his side faces France in their final Group I match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Foxborough. Coach Stale Solbakken has decided to rest up to ten players from the team that defeated Senegal 3-2 earlier this week. The move comes despite Norway still having a chance to finish top of the group with a win.
Stale Solbakken wants his players fresh for the round of 32, which begins next week. He knows the knockout phase can bring extra time and penalties, and he refuses to risk tired legs or mental fatigue.
“It is 100% certain that we will need to be rested for the round of 32 mentally and physically,” the Norway coach said. “It could be that we have to play 30 minutes of extra time or penalties. We should not become too greedy. We have to be more smart than greedy.”
Only midfielder Fredrik Aursnes is set to keep his starting spot from the Senegal victory. The rest of the lineup will feature significant changes, giving several squad members valuable minutes while protecting key players for the bigger challenges ahead. This is Norway’s first World Cup appearance since 1998, and Solbakken is determined to make it count beyond the group stage.
Erling Haaland has scored four goals in the tournament so far, the same number as France forward Kylian Mbappe. He sits one goal behind Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. Starting from the bench or entering late will reduce his opportunities to add to that tally against a well-organised French defence.
The Manchester City forward has already played a huge role in Norway reaching the knockout stages. While missing a start against France may frustrate fans hoping for another Haaland goal, the decision reflects a team-first approach that has defined Norway’s campaign.
(More to follow)