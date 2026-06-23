Erling Haaland makes brutally honest admission before Norway vs France at World Cup; 'let's be a little realistic here'

Erling Haaland netted twice for the second consecutive time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Norway edged past Senegal 3-2 to qualify for the round of 32 from Group I. Having qualified for the first time since 1998 World Cup, Norway have so far put up a dominating show in the group stages, thanks to Manchester City striker Haaland, who scored a brace in both the games.

However, Norway's real test lies ahead on June 27 at Boston Stadium when they take on 2018 champions France in their final group fixture. The two time champions have also made it to the knockouts, with wins over Senegal and Iraq, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, who scored in both the games.

More than a France vs Norway clash at the World Cup, it will be Mbappe vs Haaland face-off, the two upcoming future stars, who would take the legacies of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo forward. France are currently ranked second in the world, while Norway sit 20 spots behind.

Ahead of Group I's highly-anticipated clash, Haaland dismissed any realistic expectations from the Norwegian team. "I don't care, we are through. They'll probably beat us and go on and win the whole tournament," said the Manchester City striker ahead of Norway vs France clash.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 goals in his last 12 international games - scoring at least once in every match - and 59 goals in 52 international appearances. Haaland joined England's Harry Kane in 2018 as the only players in the last 50 years with two-goal games in both of their first two World Cup appearances.

Asked about whether the tournament will belong to him and Norway, Haaland once again shut the optimism. “Depends on what you mean with that. To qualify for the first time in 28 years and going through the group stage, yes, I would say so. To win the World Cup, absolutely not. I think let's be a little realistic here, and let's be happy, every single Norwegian on the planet today,” Haaland added.

Haaland, Mbppae in Golden Boot race Probably for the first time in several years, the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race is shaping up to be a hotly contested battles with Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Haaland, all vying for the prize. The superstar footballers have started delivering to be FIFA World Cup 2026's top goalscorer.

With a hattrick and a brace the previous night, Argentine captain Messi is leading the race with five goals to his name. Both Haaland and Mbappe are placed joint-second with four goals each to their names.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race

Players Goals Lionel Messi (Argentina) 5 Kylian Mbappe (France) 4 Erling Haaland (Norway) 4 Deniz Undav (Germany) 3 Jonathan David (Canada) 3