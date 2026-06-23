Erling Haaland makes brutally honest admission before Norway vs France at World Cup; 'let's be a little realistic here'

Erling Haaland netted twice for the second consecutive time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Norway edged past Senegal 3-2 to qualify for the round of 32 from Group I. Having qualified for the first time since 1998 World Cup, Norway have so far put up a dominating show in the group stages, thanks to Manchester City striker Haaland, who scored a brace in both the games.

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However, Norway's real test lies ahead on June 27 at Boston Stadium when they take on 2018 champions France in their final group fixture. The two time champions have also made it to the knockouts, with wins over Senegal and Iraq, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, who scored in both the games.

More than a France vs Norway clash at the World Cup, it will be Mbappe vs Haaland face-off, the two upcoming future stars, who would take the legacies of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo forward. France are currently ranked second in the world, while Norway sit 20 spots behind.

Ahead of Group I's highly-anticipated clash, Haaland dismissed any realistic expectations from the Norwegian team. "I don't care, we are through. They'll probably beat us and go on and win the whole tournament," said the Manchester City striker ahead of Norway vs France clash.

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The 25-year-old has scored 24 goals in his last 12 international games - scoring at least once in every match - and 59 goals in 52 international appearances. Haaland joined England's Harry Kane in 2018 as the only players in the last 50 years with two-goal games in both of their first two World Cup appearances.

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Asked about whether the tournament will belong to him and Norway, Haaland once again shut the optimism. “Depends on what you mean with that. To qualify for the first time in 28 years and going through the group stage, yes, I would say so. To win the World Cup, absolutely not. I think let's be a little realistic here, and let's be happy, every single Norwegian on the planet today,” Haaland added.

Haaland, Mbppae in Golden Boot race Probably for the first time in several years, the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race is shaping up to be a hotly contested battles with Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Haaland, all vying for the prize. The superstar footballers have started delivering to be FIFA World Cup 2026's top goalscorer.

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With a hattrick and a brace the previous night, Argentine captain Messi is leading the race with five goals to his name. Both Haaland and Mbappe are placed joint-second with four goals each to their names.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race

Players Goals Lionel Messi (Argentina) 5 Kylian Mbappe (France) 4 Erling Haaland (Norway) 4 Deniz Undav (Germany) 3 Jonathan David (Canada) 3

In fact, this is first time since 1954, where three players have scored four or more goals in their first two matches at the World Cup. England's Harry Kane could also join them if he scores a brace against Ghana.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in