Highest-paid Premier League players: Haaland, Salah and more

Here's all you need to know about the top earning players in the Premier League as of 2025.

LM US Desk
Published23 Aug 2025, 08:34 PM IST
Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the highest-paid EPL player.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the highest-paid EPL player.(Action Images via Reuters)

The Premier League is home to some of the world's most popular and expensive footballers, such as Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Bruno Fernandes, among others. Besides showcasing their outstanding skills and abilities on the field, these players have been drawing enormous salaries on an annual basis. 

As the clubs continue to be backed by billion-dollar revenues as well as global fanbases, they look forward to signing and retaining elite talent, offering them contracts featuring whopping numbers. So, who is the highest-paid player in the Premier League? Let's find out here.

Highest-paid Premier League player

As per the data shared on Spotrac.com, a leading sports team and player contract and salary resource on the internet, the top-earning Premier League player is none other than Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Earning an annual salary of £27,300,000 (roughly $36.9 million), Haaland earlier signed a new 10-year contract with Manchester City, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2034.

The Norwegian player joined Manchester City in 2022. He earlier featured in Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

In terms of 2025 EPL annual salary rankings, Haaland is followed by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Spotrac data shows.

The Egyptian professional footballer has featured in Liverpool since 2017 after brief stints in teams like Chelsea, Roma and Basel.

Salah signed his new two-year contract with the club a few months ago. Under this, he is being paid £41,600,000 (around $56.2 million), which includes an annual salary of £20,800,000 ($28.1 million).

Top 10 EPL players based on annual salary rankings

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - £27,300,000 (roughly $36.9 million)

2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £20,800,000 ($28.1 million)

3. Carlos Casimiro (Manchester United) - £18,200,000 ($24.6 million)

4. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) - £18,200,000 ($24.6 million)

5. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) - £16,900,000 ($22.8 million)

6. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - £15,600,000 ($21.1 million)

7. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - £15,600,000 ($21.1 million)

8. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - £15,600,000 ($21.1 million)

9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - £15,600,000 ($21.1 million)

10. Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) - £15,340,000 ($20.7 million)

FAQs

Who is the highest-paid player in the Premier League?

Erling Haaland of Manchester City earns the maximum annual salary of £27,300,000 (roughly $36.9 million).

Who is the highest-paid footballer of all time?

Forbes reported in May this year that Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s highest-paid athlete. Featuring in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, Ronaldo collected an estimated $275 million before taxes and agent fees.

Who has the highest weekly salary in soccer?

Cristiano Ronaldo earns the most per week at Al Nassr.

 
EPL
