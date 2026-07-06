Erling Haaland’s social media post after Brazil vs Norway breaks the Internet; fans react, ‘You are truly a monster’

Erling Haaland’s social media post after the Brazil vs Norway match has broken the Internet, garnering over 32 million views within a few hours. The post, with 1.5 million likes, is nothing but a post-match selfie with a caption, “Well well well.” He added a “Face with Tears of Joy” emoji after that.

Fans went crazy while expressing themselves. But, many of them used just a few words to declare superiority.

“2026 World Cup has been fun,” posted one fan.

One fan called him the “best striker of his generation”.

“You are not a good person,” quipped another fan while sharing a meme.

One Arsenal fan wrote, “As a Gooner, I can't forgive you for what you did to Gabriel today. You absolutely destroyed him. You're truly a monster. That leap you made to beat Gabriel was simply unbelievable. And your second goal was even crazier. As a Gooner, it hurts... but I have to give credit where it's due. What a performance.”

“Congratulations, Viking king, Barut Halaand and Norway. Bro, you are unreal,” wrote another fan.

“Do you actually train? This man will score goals and go to Instagram to post memes like an ordinary guy,” came from another fan.

One fan posted, “Erling Haaland drowned Brazil. Vinicius Junior and Neymar couldn’t help it.”

“You’re a bad boy,” joked another fan.

Haaland sends Brazil home Norway's greatest World Cup moment arrived, courtesy of Erling Haaland's clinical finishing. The 25-year-old striker powered home a 79th-minute header before adding a 2nd in the 90th minute.

Norway stunned 5-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach their first-ever World Cup quarter-final. Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup exit since being eliminated in the round of 16 in 1990.

Haaland's 6th and 7th tournament goals drew him level with Messi and Mbappe at the top. "If I have a chance or two, then very often I score," Reuters quoted Haaland as saying via an interpreter. "It's all about being focused and taking the chances I get."

He described the victory as "one of the most insane days in Norwegian history".

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was equally heroic, making 4 crucial saves throughout. His diving denial of Bruno Guimaraes' 14th-minute penalty proved particularly decisive. Nyland also denied Rayan and Guimaraes after the break to keep Norway level.

Both of Haaland's goals came from Andreas Schjelderup's assists. Schjelderup's looping left-wing cross was headed powerfully downward past Alisson for the 1st goal. The same combination produced the 2nd.