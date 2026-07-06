Erling Haaland’s social media post after Brazil vs Norway breaks the Internet; fans react, ‘You are truly a monster’

Erling Haaland’s social media post after the Brazil vs Norway match has broken the Internet, garnering over 32 million views within a few hours. The post, with 1.5 million likes, is nothing but a post-match selfie with a caption, “Well well well.” He added a “Face with Tears of Joy” emoji after that.

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Fans went crazy while expressing themselves. But, many of them used just a few words to declare superiority.

“2026 World Cup has been fun,” posted one fan.

One fan called him the “best striker of his generation”.

“You are not a good person,” quipped another fan while sharing a meme.

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One Arsenal fan wrote, “As a Gooner, I can't forgive you for what you did to Gabriel today. You absolutely destroyed him. You're truly a monster. That leap you made to beat Gabriel was simply unbelievable. And your second goal was even crazier. As a Gooner, it hurts... but I have to give credit where it's due. What a performance.”

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“Congratulations, Viking king, Barut Halaand and Norway. Bro, you are unreal,” wrote another fan.

“Do you actually train? This man will score goals and go to Instagram to post memes like an ordinary guy,” came from another fan.

One fan posted, “Erling Haaland drowned Brazil. Vinicius Junior and Neymar couldn’t help it.”

“You’re a bad boy,” joked another fan.

Haaland sends Brazil home Norway's greatest World Cup moment arrived, courtesy of Erling Haaland's clinical finishing. The 25-year-old striker powered home a 79th-minute header before adding a 2nd in the 90th minute.

Norway stunned 5-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach their first-ever World Cup quarter-final. Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup exit since being eliminated in the round of 16 in 1990.

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Haaland's 6th and 7th tournament goals drew him level with Messi and Mbappe at the top. "If I have a chance or two, then very often I score," Reuters quoted Haaland as saying via an interpreter. "It's all about being focused and taking the chances I get."

He described the victory as "one of the most insane days in Norwegian history".

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was equally heroic, making 4 crucial saves throughout. His diving denial of Bruno Guimaraes' 14th-minute penalty proved particularly decisive. Nyland also denied Rayan and Guimaraes after the break to keep Norway level.

Both of Haaland's goals came from Andreas Schjelderup's assists. Schjelderup's looping left-wing cross was headed powerfully downward past Alisson for the 1st goal. The same combination produced the 2nd.

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Neymar converted a late consolation penalty in stoppage time. He subsequently announced this was his final appearance for Brazil. Norway now face England in the quarter-finals in Miami on 11 July.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.