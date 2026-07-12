Erling Haaland's father takes dig at referee after Norway's loss to England in 2026 World Cup quarters: ‘Well done…’

Alfie Haaland, Norway striker Erling Haaland's father, took a dig at the referee during Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against England in Miami on Saturday. Norway lost to England 2-1 after extra time as Jude Bellingham netted a brace for the Three Lions.

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However, the match was overshadowed by controversies, with Bellingham's equaliser in first half stoppage time being questioned. When Bellingham struck the equaliser, it seemed as though the ball had hit an overhead camera wire in the build-up towards the goal.

However, FIFA later clarified on the incident, stating that there was no evidence on the Connected Ball Technology that the ball made contact with the overhead wire. This left the Norwegian players far from pleased, but the goal still stood in favour of England.

Alfie Haaland slams referee Alfie Haaland was replying to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano's post on "X", wherein the latter congratulated Bellingham on scoring six goals in six FIFA World Cup appearances. "Well done Bellingham and referee," the former Leeds United and Manchester City player posted.

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Norway had taken a lead in the 36th minute on the back of a goal from Andrea Schjelderup, who slotted it past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into the top corner.

However, Jude Bellingham took the Three Lions back in the game just 10 minutes later with brilliant attempt from close range towards the bottom-right corner. The scores were 1-1 at full time, and extra time followed.

Bellingham struck again early on in extra time, finding the back of the net on the rebound after Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland made an initial save.

Erling Haaland, who finishes his FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with seven goals, had a forgettable day on the field on Saturday. He not only failed to score a goal on Saturday, but also he was substituted off in the 106th minute, with manager Stale Solbakken deciding to bring in Jorgen Strand Larsen.

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He had just 21 touches on the ball during his time on the pitch, and only managed to get two attempts on goal.

Norway had qualified for their first FIFA World Cup after 28 years, and were placed in a group comprising of France, Senegal and Iraq. They finished the group stage with six points, losing just to France, and went onto beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32.

The Vikings' biggest moment of this FIFA World Cup came when they stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16, with Haaland scoring both goals.

Meanwhile, the win means that England will take on either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals in Atlanta on Wednesday. England are looking to clinch their first FIFA World Cup title since 1966, when the legendary side led by Bobby Moore lifted the trophy.

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