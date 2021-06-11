NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google on Friday marked the start of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship through a doodle. The brightly coloured doodle represented the key elements of the tournament including building structures (windmills and castles) to represent the cities where matches will be played across Europe along with a football which replaces one of the letter ‘O’ in the Google logo.

A Google Doodle is a temporary change in the Google logo on the homepage that is used to mark special holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

The latest doodle takes the user to Google’s search page, which provides a detailed schedule of the championship set to kickstart on 12 June. The first match will be played between Turkey and Italy in Stadio Olimpico, among the largest in Rome.

The 16th edition of UEFA EURO 2020 will have 51 games played over a period of 30 days. It will be held in 11 cities across Europe featuring 24 teams. The finals will be held on 12 July inside the Wembley Stadium in London.

Fans in India will be able to watch the live telecast across Sony Ten and Sony Six channels as well as on the network’s over-the-top video streaming platform SonyLiv. The broadcaster said it will telecast UEFA EURO 2020 in six languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

UEFA EURO 2020 programming will also bring back live studio show “Football Extraaa". The line-up of panelists will include international former footballers like Louis Saha along with Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Robin Singh.

The tournament was originally scheduled from 12 June to 12 July, 2020. It was, however, postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 12 June to 12 July, 2021. The tournament continues to retain the same name “UEFA Euro 2020".

The month-long championship will be the biggest international footballing extravaganza before next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

