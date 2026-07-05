Even Best of Brazil could never beat Norway: Can Vinicius Junior break the jinx against Erling Haaland? Check prediction

Brazil will take on Norway in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Monday, 6 July, with kick-off at 1:30 AM for viewers in India.

The match will be held at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. The winner of this match will have to face the winner of the England vs Mexico clash in the quarter-finals.

Brazil vs Norway: Head-to-Head Norway hold one of football's most remarkable records against Brazil. They are the only national team to have played Brazil multiple times without losing. Across 4 previous senior men's meetings, Brazil have never won once.

Norway have won 2 matches and drawn the remaining 2. Norway have scored 8 goals in total compared to Brazil's 5.

Their first meeting ended 1-1 in Oslo in July 1988. Norway then produced a stunning 4-2 victory in May 1997. Their single competitive encounter came at the 1998 World Cup in France.

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Norway scored twice in the final 7 minutes to beat Brazil 2-1. Brazil fielded an iconic side featuring Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu, often considered the best team the Selecao ever had.

Norway's 1998 victory remains one of the most dramatic group-stage upsets ever. Brazil have also lost their last 6 consecutive World Cup knockout ties against European opposition.

Team Form Both teams arrive having won dramatic late matches in the Round of 32. Brazil bring measured stability while Norway offer explosive but defensively vulnerable attacking play.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have grown steadily throughout the tournament. They top Group C with 7 points, having won 3 and drawn 1. Brazil average 2.3 goals scored and just 0.5 conceded per match.

They beat Japan 2-1 via a stunning 95th-minute Gabriel Martinelli strike. Earlier, they posted back-to-back 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland. Vinicius Junior leads their attack with 3 goals and 1 assist.

Norway are high-risk and high-reward throughout this tournament. They average 2.7 goals scored but concede 2.3 goals per match. Erling Haaland's 86th-minute tap-in sealed a historic 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast. Norway recorded their first-ever major knockout stage victory in that match. Haaland leads the tournament for his team with 5 goals overall.

Brazil vs Norway: Key Players Vinicius Junior (Brazil): The 25-year-old is Brazil's primary creative engine and attacking threat. His pace, dribbling and finishing tear open defences down the left flank. Against Norway's high defensive line, his counter-attacking ability will be decisive.

Gabriel Magalhaes (Brazil): Magalhaes serves as Brazil's defensive anchor throughout this tournament. His aerial ability and tactical discipline are vital under pressure. Neutralising Haaland's direct runs will be his most important task.

Erling Haaland (Norway): The 94-kg giant remains Norway's most lethal and constant Golden Boot threat. His positioning and physical strength punish even the slightest defensive error. A single half-chance is enough for him to decide matches.

Martin Odegaard (Norway): The midfielder dictates Norway's attacking tempo as captain. His vision and passing unlock compact defensive structures.

Match Strategy With Paqueta and Raphinha ruled out, Ancelotti deploys a structured 4-3-3. Vinicius Junior will target Norway's right-back Marcus Pedersen aggressively down the flank. This aims to repeatedly pull Norway's central defenders out of position.

Bruno Guimarães assumes a heavier playmaking burden in midfield. Brazil must pin Norway deep to stifle their dangerous transitions early. Centre-backs Gabriel and Marquinhos must sustain a high line throughout.

Solbakken surrenders possession, opting for a compact 4-3-3 built on verticality. Patrick Berg and Sander Berge form a dual defensive screen. Their focus is on denying Vinícius space in central channels.

The moment Norway regain possession, the ball routes immediately through Odegaard. Haaland will run Brazil's high backline during turnovers using straight-line speed.

Brazil vs Norway: Who’ll Win? Brazil are heavily favoured to break the historical jinx and win this Round of 16 tie. Data models and sportsbooks all lean strongly toward a Brazilian victory.

FIFA's official data gives Brazil a 53.2% probability of winning. Norway have a 21.4% probability of winning this, while there is a 25.4% chance of a level score till extra time.

The Opta Supercomputer gives Brazil a 53.6% chance of winning in regulation. Norway's chances of an upset stand at just 22.4%. A draw pushing into extra time carries a 24% probability. Opta projects a 65.6% total likelihood of Brazil reaching the quarter-finals.

SportsLine Analytics highlights Brazil's squad depth and defensive class as decisive advantages. Sports Illustrated and RotoWire both project a 2-1 Brazil victory in normal time. TNT Sports also predicts 2-1 to Brazil, noting Ancelotti's superior bench options will overwhelm Norway in the New Jersey heat.

How to Watch Brazil vs Norway ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Brazil vs Norway match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.