Everton end Crystal Palace's winning run, but slip into bottom three2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Everton drop into the bottom three on goal difference behind Leicester City, who won 2-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, having amassed 28 points from 32 games.
Everton ended Crystal Palace's winning run under returning coach Roy Hodgson when they held out for a 0-0 Premier League draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday but the Merseyside club dropped into the relegation zone.
