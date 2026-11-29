Everton came from behind to hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the 249th Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. Dominik Szoboszlai put the visitors ahead early with a fine finish, but Jeremie Frimpong’s own goal twenty minutes later earned David Moyes’ side a valuable point.

The result meant Andoni Iraola did not win his first Merseyside derby as Liverpool manager. He had hoped to become the seventh permanent Liverpool boss to triumph in his debut meeting with Everton.

How did Dominik Szoboszlai give Liverpool the lead? Everton started the game brightly. James Garner forced Alisson into an early save from a dangerous free-kick. Liverpool, however, struck with their first real attack of the afternoon.

Jeremy Jacquet floated a ball into the Everton box. Jake O’Brien’s weak header dropped straight to Florian Wirtz. The Germany playmaker held off Hayden Hackney on the edge of the area and laid the ball off to the onrushing Szoboszlai. The Hungary international swept it around Jarrad Branthwaite with the outside of his right foot and into the bottom corner. It was Liverpool’s 300th league goal against Everton.

Also Read | UCL standings after matchday 5: Real Madrid lead PSG by two points

O’Brien had been moved to right-back, a role he does not usually play, because captain James Tarkowski was suspended. Michael Keane came back into central defence, and Jordan Pickford wore the armband.

How did Jeremie Frimpong’s own goal happen? Everton responded well. Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish gave them control on the wings, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drove them forward from midfield.

Jeremie Frimpong was only playing at right-back because Ronald Araujo had been ill since Liverpool’s midweek trip to Bruges and was fit enough only for the bench. In the 25th minute, Dewsbury-Hall whipped in a free-kick from the right. Under pressure from O’Brien, Frimpong miscued his attempted clearance past his own goalkeeper from close range.

What chances did Liverpool miss? Liverpool finished the first half strongly. Wirtz played a quick one-two with Alexander Isak on the counterattack, cut inside Keane and forced a save from Pickford. Moments later, Frimpong fired a low cross behind the Everton defence, but Isak got in behind Keane and scuffed his shot wide from a few yards out.

After the break, Virgil van Dijk headed a Szoboszlai corner over the bar. Alexis Mac Allister also headed over from a Frimpong cross, and Pickford held a long-range effort from Wirtz.

At the other end, Dewsbury-Hall was denied twice by blocks. Jacquet made a well-timed block on his volley. Later, his powerful shot from a loose corner hit his own teammate Thierno Barry and bounced clear.

Iraola brought on Trey Nyoni for Rio Ngumoha and moved Szoboszlai to the left, which helped Liverpool late on. Substitute Araujo volleyed wide from a corner, and Isak dragged another shot wide in the closing minutes, but neither side found a winner.