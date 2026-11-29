Everton came from behind to hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the 249th Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. Dominik Szoboszlai put the visitors ahead early with a fine finish, but Jeremie Frimpong’s own goal twenty minutes later earned David Moyes’ side a valuable point.

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The result meant Andoni Iraola did not win his first Merseyside derby as Liverpool manager. He had hoped to become the seventh permanent Liverpool boss to triumph in his debut meeting with Everton.

How did Dominik Szoboszlai give Liverpool the lead? Everton started the game brightly. James Garner forced Alisson into an early save from a dangerous free-kick. Liverpool, however, struck with their first real attack of the afternoon.

Jeremy Jacquet floated a ball into the Everton box. Jake O’Brien’s weak header dropped straight to Florian Wirtz. The Germany playmaker held off Hayden Hackney on the edge of the area and laid the ball off to the onrushing Szoboszlai. The Hungary international swept it around Jarrad Branthwaite with the outside of his right foot and into the bottom corner. It was Liverpool’s 300th league goal against Everton.

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O’Brien had been moved to right-back, a role he does not usually play, because captain James Tarkowski was suspended. Michael Keane came back into central defence, and Jordan Pickford wore the armband.

How did Jeremie Frimpong’s own goal happen? Everton responded well. Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish gave them control on the wings, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drove them forward from midfield.

Jeremie Frimpong was only playing at right-back because Ronald Araujo had been ill since Liverpool’s midweek trip to Bruges and was fit enough only for the bench. In the 25th minute, Dewsbury-Hall whipped in a free-kick from the right. Under pressure from O’Brien, Frimpong miscued his attempted clearance past his own goalkeeper from close range.

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What chances did Liverpool miss? Liverpool finished the first half strongly. Wirtz played a quick one-two with Alexander Isak on the counterattack, cut inside Keane and forced a save from Pickford. Moments later, Frimpong fired a low cross behind the Everton defence, but Isak got in behind Keane and scuffed his shot wide from a few yards out.

After the break, Virgil van Dijk headed a Szoboszlai corner over the bar. Alexis Mac Allister also headed over from a Frimpong cross, and Pickford held a long-range effort from Wirtz.

At the other end, Dewsbury-Hall was denied twice by blocks. Jacquet made a well-timed block on his volley. Later, his powerful shot from a loose corner hit his own teammate Thierno Barry and bounced clear.

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Iraola brought on Trey Nyoni for Rio Ngumoha and moved Szoboszlai to the left, which helped Liverpool late on. Substitute Araujo volleyed wide from a corner, and Isak dragged another shot wide in the closing minutes, but neither side found a winner.

Looking ahead Both clubs are back in action on Wednesday. Liverpool host Sunderland, while Everton travel to Aston Villa.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.