Exclusive | Bhaichung Bhutia drops bold prediction on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo impact at FIFA World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 in record sixth appearances for Portugal and Argentina, respectively. Ever since the duo set foot in international football, the greatest-of-all-time debate has grabbed the headlines and will continue to do so. Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph in 2022 in Qatar was the crowning moment for Messi — a fulfilment of his lifelong dream.

For Ronaldo, the best he could reach was in 2006 when Portugal lost to France in the semifinals. In 2026, the talks are once again hovering around Messi and Ronaldo (probably their final appearances at the World Cup). Still, former Indian captain Bhaichung Bhutia believes the duo won't have as much impact as in the previous two editions.

“I am not hundred per cent sure if they are going to retire after this World Cup. With the kind of fitness and hunger both have even at this age, I wouldn't be surprised if Messi and Ronaldo are coming back in the next World Cup. I think this World Cup is going to be for these two players,” Bhutia told LiveMint in an exclusive interaction, facilitated by ZEE5.

“Everybody is talking that this is going to be their last World Cup, but it is not going to be like what it used to be before. The impact of these two players for their teams might not be so much as to what they had contributed in the last two editions,” added the Indian legend on Thursday.

Messi & Ronaldo in 2018 & 2022 World Cups After winning the Golden Ball in the 2014 World Cup, where Argentina finished runners-up to Germany, Messi had a disastrous campaign four years later in Russia with just a lone goal to show amid a chaotic campaign. He restored his reputation in 2022 with seven goals as Argentina went on to lift their third title after 1978 and 1986.

On the other hand, Ronaldo scored four in 2018, including a hat-trick against Spain as Portugal went on to finish in the round of 16. Things were totally different in 2022 as Ronaldo had a turbulent campaign.

Although he started in all the games in the group stages and scored one against Ghana, differences between him and then-head coach Fernando Santos regarding tactical decisions saw the talisman benched in the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches, leaving the whole football world stunned.

Bhaichung Bhutia roots for Cristiano Ronaldo Ranked among the top five contenders to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026, Portugal enter the tournament with a balanced side with a world-class midfield that features playmakers like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Vitinha. While Bhutia didn't want to read much about the predictions, the Indian rooted for Ronaldo to win the title this time.

“Ronaldo, for him to win it and retire is going to be huge,” said Bhutia, who is fondly known as a “Sikkimese Sniper” because of his shooting skills during his playing days. “For Ronaldo, it's very important to win the World Cup because he is the greatest of all time. But still, to win the World Cup and retire is something any player would want to do,” he added.

“This year, a lot of the players from Argentina and Portugal are going to play for both the stars (Messi and Ronaldo). Portugal have a very, very strong, balanced squad this time. They have a great opportunity to go to the finals and win it and might see Ronaldo and Messi clashing in the tournament.”

New challenge for Bhaichung Bhutia in 2026 While Bhutia has been part of the broadcast teams at the FIFA World Cups since 2002, this year feels a bit different for the 49-year-old. For the first time ever in history, a FIFA World Cup will see 48 teams and 10-plus games.

“This time, it is going to be a little tough because we have got 48 teams and more matches. When you have more teams, the names are going to be very confusing,” remarked Bhutia when asked about the challenges this time. “To pronounce the names from the Scandinavian countries is so difficult,” he said.