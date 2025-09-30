Explained | What consequences await Mohun Bagan after AFC axes club for refusing to play in Iran against Sepahan SC?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) on Tuesday was axed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) from the 2025-26 season of the AFC Champions League Two after the storied Indian club failed to report in Iran for their match against Sepahan SC.

With MBSG facing potentially damaging repercussions in addition to being eliminated from the tournament, we take a look at what triggered the controversy and the potential fallout facing one of India's biggest football clubs.

Why was Mohun Bagan Super Giant axed from the AFC Champions League Two? MBSG were scheduled to face Sepahan SC in Iran on September 30, but failed to report in the West Asian nation for the match, prompting the AFC to axe it from the competition.

The decision by the Indian Super League (ISL) champions to not report for the match was taken after objections from its six foreign players—Australians Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, Scotsman Tom Aldred, Spaniard Alberto Rodriguez, and Brazilian Robson Robinho—who refused to travel after receiving advisories from their respective countries.

IND-W vs SL-W: Follow LIVE updates, right here Commenting on the decision, a club official said, “All the six foreigners have declined to travel following travel advisories from their respective countries. The team management fully supports players' sentiments and decision.”

The official also told PTI that MBSG had made "several communications" with the AFC, with copies to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), but received no assurances from relevant authorities about the safety of its players.

"So, after a meeting involving all players and Indian staff, a collective decision was made not to travel -- prioritizing their own safety and their responsibility toward their families," the official added.

What was the AFC response? With MBSG not reporting for the match, the AFC said that the club was "considered to have withdrawn" from the Champions League Two competition.

"In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Competition Regulations (the 'Competition Regulations'), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms that India's Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 competition after the club failed to report to Isfahan, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their Group C fixture against Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC on 30 September 2025," the AFC said in statement.

"Consequently, the previous match played by Mohun Bagan Super Giant is cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of the Competition Regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals from the club's previous match shall be taken into consideration when determining the final Group C standings, pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations," the footballing body added, clarifying that MBSG would have no impact on the proceedings of the tournament.

What consequences await MBSG? While being axed from the tournament is immediate consequence of refusing to report for the match, MBSG could face harsher punishment, including financial penalties.

With regard to the latter, it should be noted that the AFC recently slapped a $10,000 fine on the Nepal Football Association for withdrawing from the 2026 AFC Futsal Cup qualifiers, and a similar and perhaps harsher fine could be on the cards for the Mariners.

However, that's not all, and MBSG could also face a ban from future Asian continental tournaments.

In the 2024-25 season, the Mariners had also not reported for their match against Iranian club Tractor SC in the AFC Champions League Two, but managed to avoid a ban due to the ongoing conflict situation in Iran at the time. This time, the AFC may not be as lenient.

It should be noted that the Mariners have a history of clashes with the AFC: in the 1999-2000 season, Mohun Bagan were slapped with a ban by the AFC for refusing play against Japanese side Jubilo Iwata FC after an 8-0 thrashing away from home. Humiliated in Japan, the Mariners simply refused to host the Japanese side for the second leg in Kolkata, prompting the AFC to levy a hefty $3,000 fine and hit the club with a three-year ban from AFC competitions.

The aforementioned incident didn't affect Mohun Bagan alone—all Indian clubs had to face the AFC's wrath, with the body issuing a two-year ban for Indian teams looking to play in any AFC competition.

What options do MBSG have? MBSG have already moved the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to "seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests in the matter", and earning the CAS' support may help the Mariners avoid a ban from future competitions.