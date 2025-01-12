FA Cup 2025: Arsenal’s players wear all-white uniform against Man United, here’s why

For its FA Cup third-round match against Manchester United on Sunday, Arsenal's players are wearing an all-white uniform as part of the club's continuing campaign against knife crime and youth violence, reported AP.

Launched in 2022, this is the fourth season Arsenal has worn a kit “drained of the club’s traditional red” to raise awareness.

Stating that the all-white uniform will never be available to buy, Arsenal's “No More Red” campaign has seen investment in initiatives to create more safe spaces to play soccer and organized activities within the community.

“It’s important we continue to invest in safe spaces where we engage young people facing multiple challenges as they navigate their way through their lives. This is where trust is built, and positive relationships develop with our staff," AP quoted Freddie Hudson, head of Arsenal in the Community, as saying.

“Being part of something positive like No More Red creates an important sense of belonging. The safe spaces and trusted relationships lead to connections and opportunities like volunteering, education and employment," Husdon said.

Arsenal vs Man United: During the match, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of the FA Cup match against Manchester United.

While attempting to tackle Bruno Fernandes as the United captain prepared to take a shot, the Brazilian was hurt.

Gabriel signaled immediately to the bench that he was in pain and had his jersey over his head as he was taken off the field in the 40th minute, to be replaced by Raheem Sterling.

The precise nature of the injury wasn't immediately clear, until the report was filed.

The match between Arsenal vs Manchester United is being played at Emirates Stadium in London. Till 75th minute of the match, both Arsenal and Manchester United scored one goal each.