First-ever carbon-neutral World Cup? Here's a fact check

Concerns began to surface much earlier, when Fifa selected Qatar as the 2022 host 12 years ago. Qatar has received a lot of bad press since, ranging from allegations of bribery for hosting the tournament, to human rights violations of migrant workers brought in to help with preparations, and the country’s record on gay rights. Another point of contention is the claim that the event will be carbon-neutral, meaning it will be able to offset all the carbon that has been emitted as a result of it. Many environmental groups have slammed this claim, accusing the organizers of “greenwashing".