Why Facundo Bernal's headbutt on Lamine Yamal earned a red card and sparked debate in Real Betis vs Barcelona

Real Betis were reduced to 10 men after Facundo Bernal received a direct red card for headbutting Lamine Yamal during their La Liga clash at La Cartuja on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 54th minute, just after Abde Ezzalzouli pulled a goal back to make it 2-3, and it proved decisive as Barcelona went on to win 2-5 and extend their perfect start to the season.
The flashpoint began immediately after Abde Ezzalzouli's counter-attack goal. Fermin Lopez was on the ground and appeared injured following a challenge in the build-up, prompting protests from Betis players. Lamine Yamal ran in and shoved Bernal during the confrontation. Bernal then grabbed the Barcelona teenager by the head and headbutted him.
Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea showed Bernal a straight red for violent conduct, while Yamal was cautioned for his initial push. Replays confirmed the contact to the head, leaving little room for debate on the severity of Bernal’s reaction.
The red card was issued for striking an opponent in the head, which falls under violent conduct under the Laws of the Game. Although Lamine Yamal initiated contact by shoving Facundo Bernal, the response crossed the line into an aggressive headbutt. Officials and analysts viewed it as a clear sending-off offence, with no prior foul from Betis players justifying the escalation. The decision left Betis with 10 men for the final 36 minutes plus stoppage time.
Barcelona had already built a 3-1 lead through Lamine Yamal’s early strike from outside the box, Rodri’s header from a Fermin corner, and Gabriel Jesus’s close-range finish. After the red card, Eric Garcia added a fourth following a Yamal free-kick that was blocked, and substitute Dani Olmo sealed the 5-2 victory with a clever finish.
Gerard Martin was withdrawn at half-time as a precaution after suffering an ankle issue in an early aerial challenge with Cucho Hernandez, with Eric Garcia replacing him. Hansi Flick’s side claimed their 11th win in as many games this season and moved five points clear at the top of La Liga. The numerical advantage after Bernal’s dismissal allowed Barcelona to control the closing stages of a high-scoring, end-to-end contest.
The red card for the headbutt on Yamal became the defining moment of an otherwise chaotic afternoon, handing Barcelona a comfortable path to three points once Betis were reduced to 10 men.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.