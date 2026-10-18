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Why Facundo Bernal's headbutt on Lamine Yamal earned a red card and sparked debate in Real Betis vs Barcelona

The numerical advantage after Facundo Bernal’s dismissal allowed Barcelona to control the closing stages of a high-scoring, end-to-end contest.

Aachal Maniyar
Published18 Oct 2026, 01:12 AM IST
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FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Real Betis' Facundo Bernal
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Real Betis' Facundo Bernal (REUTERS)
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Real Betis were reduced to 10 men after Facundo Bernal received a direct red card for headbutting Lamine Yamal during their La Liga clash at La Cartuja on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 54th minute, just after Abde Ezzalzouli pulled a goal back to make it 2-3, and it proved decisive as Barcelona went on to win 2-5 and extend their perfect start to the season.

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How the Melee led to the red card

The flashpoint began immediately after Abde Ezzalzouli's counter-attack goal. Fermin Lopez was on the ground and appeared injured following a challenge in the build-up, prompting protests from Betis players. Lamine Yamal ran in and shoved Bernal during the confrontation. Bernal then grabbed the Barcelona teenager by the head and headbutted him.

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Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea showed Bernal a straight red for violent conduct, while Yamal was cautioned for his initial push. Replays confirmed the contact to the head, leaving little room for debate on the severity of Bernal’s reaction.

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Why Facundo Bernal received a direct red

The red card was issued for striking an opponent in the head, which falls under violent conduct under the Laws of the Game. Although Lamine Yamal initiated contact by shoving Facundo Bernal, the response crossed the line into an aggressive headbutt. Officials and analysts viewed it as a clear sending-off offence, with no prior foul from Betis players justifying the escalation. The decision left Betis with 10 men for the final 36 minutes plus stoppage time.

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Impact on the match and result

Barcelona had already built a 3-1 lead through Lamine Yamal’s early strike from outside the box, Rodri’s header from a Fermin corner, and Gabriel Jesus’s close-range finish. After the red card, Eric Garcia added a fourth following a Yamal free-kick that was blocked, and substitute Dani Olmo sealed the 5-2 victory with a clever finish.

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Gerard Martin was withdrawn at half-time as a precaution after suffering an ankle issue in an early aerial challenge with Cucho Hernandez, with Eric Garcia replacing him. Hansi Flick’s side claimed their 11th win in as many games this season and moved five points clear at the top of La Liga. The numerical advantage after Bernal’s dismissal allowed Barcelona to control the closing stages of a high-scoring, end-to-end contest.

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The red card for the headbutt on Yamal became the defining moment of an otherwise chaotic afternoon, handing Barcelona a comfortable path to three points once Betis were reduced to 10 men.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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