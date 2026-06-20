Fake news about Lionel Messi’s father: TV host resigns, show gets cancelled after falsely reporting Jorge’s death

Florencia Pena, an Argentine TV host, has resigned after falsely reporting that Lionel Messi's father died. Florencia was hosting "El Show del Verano" on Luzu TV when the error occurred. She later announced her resignation via social media.

Pena said a producer had relayed the false information through her earpiece during a live broadcast. She trusted it and repeated it on air.

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"I accept that I am partly to blame for this mistake," NBC News wrote. She apologised to the Messi family directly. "I am deeply ashamed to have been the source of this pain," she added.

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The Messi family responded with a clarifying statement. Jorge Messi, Lionel's father, is dealing with a health issue. He is under medical supervision and showing favourable progress.

The family stressed that only they had accurate information about his condition. They urged the public to disregard any information not coming from official family channels. They also expressed deep distress at the lack of sensitivity shown towards a private family matter.

Luzu TV founder Nicolas Occhiato confirmed that the management had terminated all staff responsible for the broadcast.

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"Our channel considers it unacceptable to broadcast sensitive information without proper prior verification," he said.

However, he did not confirm how many people were dismissed.

"Given the versions, rumours, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter," ESPN quoted the statement as saying.

"At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and compassion,” the statement said.

"A person's health should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest," the statement further added.

Florencia Pena, also a renowned actress in Argentina, later confirmed that "El Show del Verano" on Luzu TV was permanently cancelled.

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When asked about her future at Luzu TV, Pena said: "I spoke with Nico. I can't say anything right now; this isn't the moment. I don't feel like it. It was a mutual decision (to cancel the show). We talked for a while and agreed it was better this way. I can't go back. Our show is about joy. This is not the moment."

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When asked whether she had spoken with co-host Marley, she confirmed: "Yes, of course I spoke with Marley. No, no, for now, no. El Show del Verano is over."

"I'll speak later with the producers when I'm feeling better. I was the first to tell Nico. He can confirm this. Please don't fire the producers. But, this is beyond me, beyond all of us, and I'm very sorry," MinutoUno quoted her as saying.

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Historic World Cup for Messi The incident occurred days after one of the most-celebrated moments in Messi's career. He scored his first-ever World Cup hat-trick against Algeria. The treble took him to 16 career World Cup goals. That equals the all-time tournament record of Germany legend Miroslav Klose.

Argentina's next World Cup fixture is on 22 June. They face Austria at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.