Fans dig up Ronaldo vs Messi debate after CR7 scores brace in FIFA World Cup, ‘Keep lying to yourself’

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace last night against Uzbekistan. It happened after the Portugal star had a forgettable performance against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026. CR7 fans can’t keep calm as Portugal tormented Uzbekistan 5-0. The Messi vs Ronaldo debate is reignited.

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One viral post comes from a Ronaldo fan. The X (formerly Twitter) post, shared on 22 June, gained more attention after the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match.

The fan tries to analyse what it’ll take Cristiano to match Messi and vice versa.

“For Cristiano Ronaldo to equal Lionel Messi's achievements, He needs 1 World Cup, 3 Ballon d'Or Awards, 2 French League titles and 1 Human Hormone,” the post says.

But, for Lionel Messi to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements, he needs 3 Premier League titles, 2 Champions League titles, 1 Puskas Award, 2 FA Cups, 2 English Super Cups, 2 Italian League titles, 2 Italian Cups, 1 Club World Cup, 6 Globe Soccer Awards, 1 UCL All Time scorer Awards…1 Saudi Pro League Cup,” the post further says.

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The fan also claims that Messi needs 1 Diamond YouTube play button to match CR7.

“Any disrespect to Cristiano Ronaldo from all Messi fans will not be tolerated anymore…” the post ends.

Social Media Reactions The viral post has garnered 3.4 million views so far. Fans from both legends joined in to express themselves.

“We just need 1 World Cup from Ronaldo, nothing much,” wrote one fan.

“You forgot a better jawline and 1 billion followers,” wrote another.

One Ronaldo fan had a different concern: “Why mention the YouTube thingy, man! They'll cook us with that.”

“Messi is truly overrated. He's been fed by the entire team and FIFA,” came from another CR7 fan.

Messi fans did not hold back either. Many of them cited selective statistics to prove Ronaldo’s superiority.

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“You add Saudi but not add MLS. You haven’t added the Olympics and Under-20. Tell your goat to win an international player of the tournament, which he has never done, or win a treble,” wrote one of them.

“These artificial standards you created are not the actual criteria for the GOAT conversation. This is the reality: Ronaldo: 36 trophies, 970 goals, 260 assists; Messi: 48 trophies, 910 goals, 410 assists. Messi is the GOAT!”

Also Read | Lionel Messi misses penalty in Dallas, scripts unwanted FIFA World Cup record

“Half of the things you listed for Ronaldo are things Messi hasn't even been eligible for before because he hasn't played in the league needed for them. That's not even fair. Yes, I know the French titles are listed for Messi. But that's only 1 thing,” one fan pointed out.

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Another Messi fan commented, “Classic Ronaldo fan. You all should keep lying to yourself.”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.