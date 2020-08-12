FC Barcelona player tests positive for COVID-191 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2020, 03:29 PM IST
Barcelona take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Champions League.
A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday.
Barca said the player was isolating in his home and was asymptomatic, adding that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament.
