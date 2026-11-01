FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves standings: Barca maintain top spot in La Liga with thumping 6-1 win at home

Barcelona returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, beating Deportivo Alaves 6-1 at the Camp Nou on Saturday to strengthen their position at the top of the 2026-27 La Liga standings.
Raphinha and Lamine Yamal scored two goals each, whereas Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon also found the back of the net for Barcelona, who where leading 6-0 into the final stages of the match.
In the 84th minute, Alaves forward Mariano Diaz scored his team’s only goal with an excellent finish past goalkeeper Joan Garcia into the bottom corner.
The victory also helped Barcelona respond to consecutive defeats against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga. The Catalan club now have 10 wins and one defeat from their opening 11 league matches.
Barcelona's victory ensured they maintained their position at the summit of the La Liga standings despite Atletico Madrid briefly moving above them earlier on Saturday following their 2-0 victory against Levante.
Hansi Flick’s side now have 30 points from 11 matches, which is two points more than Atletico Madrid (28 points from 11 matches).
Real Madrid were in third place with 24 points from 10 matches, whereas Real Betis were in fourth place with 23 points from 11 matches. Real Madrid take on Racing Santander on Sunday. Deportivo Alaves were in 10th place with 12 points from 11 matches.
Barcelona registered their biggest league victory of the season with their six-goal performance against Alaves.
Raphinha opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Fermin Lopez doubled the hosts' advantage in the 23rd minute. Raphinha completed his brace in the 41st minute to give Barcelona a three-goal cushion.
Lamine Yamal made it 4-0 immediately after the restart, scoring in the 46th minute. The Spanish international struck again in the 64th minute after a VAR review confirmed his goal, after initially being ruled out due to offside.
Substitute Anthony Gordon added Barcelona's sixth in the 81st minute, while Mariano Diaz scored Alaves' consolation goal three minutes later.
Barcelona will turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League, with Aston Villa scheduled to visit Spotify Camp Nou on 4 November. They will then travel to face Atletico Madrid in La Liga on 8 November.
Alaves, meanwhile, will look to recover from their defeat when they take on Sevilla away from home on 6 November.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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