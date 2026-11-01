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FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves standings: Barca maintain top spot in La Liga with thumping 6-1 win at home

Barcelona thumped Deportivo Alaves 6-1 to maintain top spot in the Spanish La Liga standings. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha scored two goals each. 

PN Vishnu
Published1 Nov 2026, 07:39 AM IST
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FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (Centre) celebrates scoring their fifth goal against Deportivo Alaves with his teammates on Saturday.
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (Centre) celebrates scoring their fifth goal against Deportivo Alaves with his teammates on Saturday. (REUTERS)
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Barcelona returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, beating Deportivo Alaves 6-1 at the Camp Nou on Saturday to strengthen their position at the top of the 2026-27 La Liga standings.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal scored two goals each, whereas Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon also found the back of the net for Barcelona, who where leading 6-0 into the final stages of the match.

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In the 84th minute, Alaves forward Mariano Diaz scored his team’s only goal with an excellent finish past goalkeeper Joan Garcia into the bottom corner.

The victory also helped Barcelona respond to consecutive defeats against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga. The Catalan club now have 10 wins and one defeat from their opening 11 league matches.

Also Read | Real Madrid win El Clasico 2-1 at Barcelona but remain third in La Liga

Where do both teams stand in La Liga standings?

Barcelona's victory ensured they maintained their position at the summit of the La Liga standings despite Atletico Madrid briefly moving above them earlier on Saturday following their 2-0 victory against Levante.

Hansi Flick’s side now have 30 points from 11 matches, which is two points more than Atletico Madrid (28 points from 11 matches).

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Real Madrid were in third place with 24 points from 10 matches, whereas Real Betis were in fourth place with 23 points from 11 matches. Real Madrid take on Racing Santander on Sunday. Deportivo Alaves were in 10th place with 12 points from 11 matches.

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How the Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match unfolded

Barcelona registered their biggest league victory of the season with their six-goal performance against Alaves.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Fermin Lopez doubled the hosts' advantage in the 23rd minute. Raphinha completed his brace in the 41st minute to give Barcelona a three-goal cushion.

Lamine Yamal made it 4-0 immediately after the restart, scoring in the 46th minute. The Spanish international struck again in the 64th minute after a VAR review confirmed his goal, after initially being ruled out due to offside.

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Substitute Anthony Gordon added Barcelona's sixth in the 81st minute, while Mariano Diaz scored Alaves' consolation goal three minutes later.

What next for Barcelona and Alaves?

Barcelona will turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League, with Aston Villa scheduled to visit Spotify Camp Nou on 4 November. They will then travel to face Atletico Madrid in La Liga on 8 November.

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Alaves, meanwhile, will look to recover from their defeat when they take on Sevilla away from home on 6 November.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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