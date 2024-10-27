FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Lionel Messi’s La Liga record of longest winning run remains unbeaten

La Liga, Spain's premier football league since 1929, has seen some iconic teams, from Real Madrid’s dominant 1950s lineup to Barcelona’s recent golden eras. This season, Real Madrid had a chance to make history by equalling FC Barcelona’s record unbeaten run. But they failed, and how?

The October 27th El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona carried extra weight, as Real was on the cusp of achieving a 43-game unbeaten streak in La Liga.

Under coach Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid managed an impressive 42 matches without a loss, last tasting defeat over a year ago. To equal Barcelona’s record set in 2017-18, Madrid only needed a win or draw against their fierce rivals.

Barcelona’s current record, set under coaches Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde, remains a standout achievement in La Liga history. During that period, Barcelona enjoyed an unbeaten run spanning April 2017 to May 2018, powered by stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

The team scored 122 goals and held 19 clean sheets, concluding the season with 27 wins and nine draws. Levante finally ended their incredible streak in a thrilling 5-4 game after Barcelona had already secured the championship.

Madrid’s hopes of levelling Barcelona’s record came to a halt in this season's El Clasico. Barcelona, led by coach Hansi Flick, triumphed with a dominant 4-0 win over Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid’s first league loss since September 2023 This defeat was not only Real Madrid’s first league loss since September 2023 but also a major setback in their pursuit of Barcelona’s record. The decisive victory for Barcelona showcased their enduring strength in Spanish football, reminding fans of the competitive spirit that defines El Clasico.