FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 LIVE Score: Sandesh Jhingan's boys eye history for Indian football in Fatorda

FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 LIVE: A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al Nassr will make their debut in India when the Saudi Arabian Pro League giants take on Indian Super League side FC Goa in a Group D clash of the AFC Champions League 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

Despite the absence of Ronaldo, Al Nassr boasts a star-studded line-up who have plied their trade at the top level of European football. Ronaldo's national teammate Joao Felix (former Barcelona, Chelsea, AC Milan) will spearhead the attack, alongside ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

French winger Kingsley Coman, who earlier played for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga and former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez are also expected to start. On the other hand, India defender Sandesh Jhingan will be shoulder the responsibility for FC Goa.

With two wins in as many matches, Al Nassr are at the top of Group D, while FC Goa languish at the bottom without a win from their two wins. Even a draw for FC Goa will be huge for the club and Indian football.

Where to watch FC Goa vs Al Nassr in India?

Unfortunately, no Indian television channels have the media rights to live telecast the FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash in AFC Champions League 2. But, the fans can catch the live streaming of FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash on FanCode app and website. The FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash starts at 7:15 PM IST.