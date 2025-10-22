FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 LIVE Score: Sandesh Jhingan's boys eye history for Indian football in Fatorda

FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 LIVE: A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al Nassr will make their debut in India when the Saudi Arabian Pro League giants take on Indian Super League side FC Goa in a Group D clash of the AFC Champions League 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.
Despite the absence of Ronaldo, Al Nassr boasts a star-studded line-up who have plied their trade at the top level of European football. Ronaldo's national teammate Joao Felix (former Barcelona, Chelsea, AC Milan) will spearhead the attack, alongside ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.
French winger Kingsley Coman, who earlier played for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga and former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez are also expected to start. On the other hand, India defender Sandesh Jhingan will be shoulder the responsibility for FC Goa.
With two wins in as many matches, Al Nassr are at the top of Group D, while FC Goa languish at the bottom without a win from their two wins. Even a draw for FC Goa will be huge for the club and Indian football.
Unfortunately, no Indian television channels have the media rights to live telecast the FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash in AFC Champions League 2. But, the fans can catch the live streaming of FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash on FanCode app and website. The FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash starts at 7:15 PM IST.
FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 LIVE: While there is no Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Nassr, the team also features many other star players like João Félix, Sadio Mané, and Kingsley Coman.
FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 LIVE: “𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭! 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐫.” FC Goa wrote on their X account.
The two teams have never played each other in a senior competitive match before the AFC Champions League fixture today, adding more spice to the contest.
FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 LIVE: FC Goa are currently at the bottom of the group. Meanwhile, Al Nassr are leading the pack with two wins from as many matches.
Unfortunately, no Indian television channels have the media rights to live telecast the FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash in AFC Champions League 2. But, the fans can catch the live streaming of FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash on FanCode app and website. The FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash starts at 7:15 PM IST.
For FC Goa, this will be once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Indian side to rub shoulders with the stars of the game. Captain Sandesh Jhingan will have to spearhead the side.
Indian fans might miss Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch but there will be no shortage of stars in Goa on Wednesday night. The likes of Joao Felix, Sadio Mane. Kingsley Coman and Inigo Martinez will make their debut on Indian soil.
Indian fans in Goa will be disappointed as Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't travelled to India with Al Nassr. According to head coach Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo has been rested from the side's away games.
Both FC Goa and Al Nassr have be placed in group D of the AFC Champions League 2. While AL Nassr have won both games so far, FC Goa are winless in two matches they have played.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.