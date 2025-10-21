FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live streaming details: When & where to watch FCG vs NSR AFC Champions League 2 clash on TV & online?

The Indian fans might not see legendary Cristiano Ronaldo live on Indian soil but they will witness the likes of Sadio Mane and Joao Felix making their debut in this part of the world when FC Goa play hosts to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr in a group D clash of the AFC Champions League 2 on Wednesday (October 22) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Ever since both FC Goa and Al Nassr were drawn in the same group, the Indians fans have dreamt of watching five-time Ballon d-Or winner Ronaldo play live in Goa. But, to their disappointment, the Portuguese talisman didn't travel to India, the reason is yet to be known.

As far as Group D is concerned, Al Nassr are topping the table with two wins from two games. FC Goa, on the other hand, have lost both their games so far. Al-Zawraa and FC Istiklol are the two other sides in the group. All the four teams will play on home and away basis, with the top two teams advancing to the round of 16 stage.

Meanwhile, the Indian Super League side are yet to open their account at the continental stage. Coached by Manolo Marquez, FC Goa have lost both their games against Al-Zawraa and FC Istiklol by identical margins 0-2. Al Nassr have won both their games against Al-Zawraa and FC Istiklol.

FC Goa vs Al Nassr match details Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

Date: October 22

Where to watch FC Goa vs Al Nassr in India? Unfortunately, no Indian television channel has the broadcast rights of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2. Despite that, the Indian fans can catch live action of FC Goa vs Al Nassr clash on FanCode app and website.

FC Goa vs Al Nassr predicted line-ups FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Seriton Fernandes, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Jay Gupta; Rowllin Borges, Edu Bedia, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui; Carlos Martínez